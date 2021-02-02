Thousands detained as protests grip Russia

CLASH: Protesters clash with riot police during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in downtown Moscow on Saturday, Jan. 23. Navalny, 44, was detained last Sunday upon returning to Moscow after five months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent and later jailed for 30 days while awaiting trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service