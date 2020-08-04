BERLIN (The Washington Post) — Thousands of largely mask-less demonstrators marched through central Berlin on Saturday chanting "We are free people" to the beat of Queen's "We Will Rock You" in a coronavirus restrictions protest that was also riddled with virus-related conspiracy theories.
The demonstration took place despite recent warnings from German health officials about a new rise in infections.
Billed as a "Freedom Day," the protest drew around 15,000 people, according to police figures cited by German media. The demonstration was organized by Querdenken 771, a group based in the western city of Stuttgart that emerged from weekly anti-lockdown demonstrations earlier in the pandemic. Members sometimes wear tinfoil hats or necklaces in what they say is a dig at being written off as conspiracy theorists.
Those present on Saturday included a hodgepodge of science skeptics, libertarians, Germany's far-right and constitutional loyalists, Reuters reported.
Demonstrations against coronavirus measures have taken place from London to Michigan, but the gathering in Berlin was one of the largest yet. Police used loudspeakers to urge the largely mask-less crowd to observe social distancing rules.
Querdenken 771 demonstrators in the past have railed over conspiracies of forced vaccinations, microchipping and other false claims around COVID-19 that involve Bill Gates and pharmaceutical companies.
The slogans on display Saturday spanned a range of grievances and allegations.
"Do think! Don't wear a mask!" some chanted alongside placards reading "Corona, false alarm" and "We are being forced to wear a muzzle," local media reported. Others shouted, "We're here and we're loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom," or held up signs saying, "Natural defense instead of vaccination."
Journalists wearing masks were confronted with chants of "masks away!" by the crowd, according to Der Tagesspiegel newspaper.