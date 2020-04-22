TIJUANA, Mexico — As Mexico faces rising numbers of coronavirus cases, Tijuana's Clinica 20 is just one more public hospital fighting on the front lines. The five-story facility in central Tijuana is struggling with too few doctors and limited equipment – and expectations that the patient load will only grow.
"From the time we got our first patient until we were full, it took only 10 days," said a doctor at Clinica 20. On the coronavirus ward, "many of the doctors and nurses are sick or on leave, and we have only about half the staff. Those who are there are working extremely hard, because there are few doctors and many patients with COVID-19."
Three doctors at Clinica 20 agreed to talk anonymously about their working conditions in the busy hospital. They said they had been forbidden from speaking publicly and risked losing their jobs if they were identified.
Each day, seven to nine suspected coronavirus patients at Clinica 20 are dying, with a similar number recovering enough to be sent home, one doctor said. By the time test results are returned, the patients often are already gone.
"We weren't ready at the hospital for the situation to turn so serious in such little time," he said.
Clinica 20, officially called Regional General Hospital Number 20, is part of a network of hospitals funded through Mexico's social security institute, known as IMSS. Both of Tijuana's social security hospitals have been designated to treat coronavirus patients. A third public hospital – Tijuana's Hospital General – is also treating patients. It is operated by the state but supported with federal funds.
About 55 coronavirus patients were hospitalized at Clinica 20 last week. They have barely enough ventilators, but have been able to cope, mainly because of the quick turnover of patients. Staff members who interact with coronavirus patients are getting protective equipment as stipulated by the World Health Organization.
"The goggles are not the most adequate and the robes and gowns are not very high quality," a doctor said.
A few miles away, the staff at Hospital General is also dealing with the sudden onslaught of coronavirus patients. Dr. Pablo Villlasenor, whose training is in rheumatology, said he turned to YouTube for guidance on how to safely put on and remove his disposable personal protective equipment when the first patients arrived in mid-March.
Federal health ministry figures show Baja California as one of the states with the highest number of confirmed cases. By Friday, Tijuana had counted 42 deaths, out of 72 statewide, according to the state's health ministry.
"This is not the worst it's going to get," said Dr. Clemente Zúniga, an internist at Hospital General.
Zúniga became infected three weeks ago after treating some of the hospital's first coronavirus patients and had to be hospitalized for seven days. He is now at home, preparing to return to work.
"It is very tense to work in the ward right now; we have a great team and that's why we have survived," he said. "We know in two weeks we are going to have our hands full."
Tijuana's public hospitals are part of the complex and fragmented health care system that provides care to a majority of Mexicans. The system has long suffered limitations, but the coronavirus pandemic has made its weaknesses increasingly apparent.
"This was just like a time bomb accumulating over time," said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a University of California, Los Angeles professor who has studied Mexico's health care system. "This pandemic revealed chronic underinvestment in the public health system."