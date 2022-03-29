Top diplomat: US not seeking to push Putin out as Russian leader

KHARKIV: People take shelter in the basement of a school where they have been living for a month, along a front-line district of Kharkiv on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A working-class neighborhood of high-rise blocks on the northeast outskirts of Ukraine's second-largest city, a stone's throw from the first fields of plowed black earth in the countryside. The Russian troops, who have camped a few kilometers away, loot the place every day, with their entire armada. "District 4" is nothing more than a ghost town, a devastated battlefield. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images