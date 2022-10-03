IGA, Japan (The Japan News-Yomiuri) - In a place known for its ninja history, an attraction has opened where you can dress like a samurai and photograph the experience has opened in Iga. The studio, called Notorious, was founded by filmmaker Hiroshi Nakamura, an avid collector and maker of armor.
He built up his collection over about 10 years while working in a job servicing heavy machinery. He opened the studio to give tourists and locals a chance to enjoy the samurai experience.
The studio has a range of armor to rent, and is equipped with a green screen that allows various backgrounds to be combined with other video. Visitors can choose a selection of helmets and other armor.
Shooting costs 1,500 yen, or about $10, including armor rental. There is also an option to walk around Iga-Ueno Castle and the castle town with a samurai troop formed by Nakamura and others. Reservations are required.