Trudeau names Freeland as Canada's finance minister

Justin Trudeau named Chrystia Freeland as Canada's new finance minister, the first woman to hold the position, and is expected to suspend parliament in an attempt to reset his government's agenda.
Freeland, 52, was sworn in Tuesday in Ottawa, replacing Bill Morneau, who stepped down on Monday amid growing divisions between his department and the prime minister's office.
Freeland, a former journalist, has arguably been Trudeau's most successful minister, lauded for her negotiation of a new North American free trade agreement with President Donald Trump's administration.
As Trudeau's intergovernmental affairs minister, Freeland played a key role dealing with hostile provincial governments in the oil-rich provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. While Freeland represents a Toronto district as lawmaker, she is the daughter of an Alberta canola farmer.
Her appointment was welcomed by economists and the business community. She will have the difficult task ensuring fiscal policy supports the recovery while also containing deficits once the COVID-19 crisis eases. The government projects it will run a record deficit of 16% of gross domestic product this year.
"The choice of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will reassure financial markets, given her prominent stature and seniority," Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, said in an email. "Given that this is clearly not a 'placeholder' candidate, and as someone who can be expected to stand her ground on key issues, her choice will provide some confidence." Freeland's appointment was reported first by CTV News.