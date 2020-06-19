Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to help Canada's small businesses pay their rent is off to a slow start, with some landlords hesitant to sign up and others bogged down by red tape.
The federal government said earlier this month landlords had applied for only C$90 million ($66 million) from a rent assistance fund on behalf of about 26,000 tenants. That's less than 5% of its estimate of C$2 billion when the program was introduced in April.
The program has been hobbled by a complex and time-consuming administrative process as well as flaws in the policy's design, small-business advocates say. They say it's too hard for tenants to qualify and the financial burden is too high for smaller landlords.
The stumbles may threaten the viability of the program, making it too little, too late for the businesses that need it most.
"Rent relief is kind of make-or-break for over half of business owners out there," said Laura Jones, chief strategic officer at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. "So to not get this program right is going to have big consequences. It's likely already having some consequences."
The program allows landlords to apply for the program on behalf of tenants that were paying less than C$50,000 a month in rent and have lost at least 70% of their revenue compared with before the pandemic.
Trudeau proposed sharing the burden. Tenants would pay 25% of their rent, landlords would agree to temporarily reduce rent by 25% and the federal and provincial governments would provide a forgivable loan for the remaining 50%.