Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed Thursday to end decades of enmity in a historic deal announced by President Donald Trump that would put Israeli annexation of West Bank lands on hold as a condition of normalizing relations.
The agreement makes the UAE state only the third Arab country to currently have diplomatic relations with the Jewish nation, after Egypt and Jordan recognized Israel's right to exist decades ago, and it unites Israel with a powerful Persian Gulf ally of Washington that shares the view of Iran as an enemy.
Trump heralded the deal as a major development for a region that has been beset by violence for decades over the issue of Israel's place in the Middle East and whether it can coexist peacefully with its Arab neighbors.
"By uniting two of America's closest and most capable partners in the region - something which [was] said could not be done - this deal is a significant step toward building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East," Trump said at the White House.
Trump told reporters that the atmosphere between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the secret negotiations leading up to the announcement "was like love."
But the West Bank's governing Palestinian Authority, following an emergency meeting in Ramallah, condemned the accord as a betrayal.
Palestinian leaders called for an urgent Arab League meeting to reject what it called an "aggression against the Palestinian people."
"The leadership affirms that the UAE, or any other party, has no right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people," the statement said.
The Palestinian Authority withdrew its ambassador to the UAE in protest.