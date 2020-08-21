President Donald Trump said he called off last weekend's trade talks with China, raising questions about the future of a trade deal that is now the most stable point in an increasingly tense relationship.
"I canceled talks with China," Trump said Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona. "I don't want to talk to China right now."
The phase-one trade deal, which came into force in February, had called for discussions on implementation of the agreement every six months. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was supposed to hold a video conference call with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but it was postponed indefinitely.
On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian deferred comment to the "competent department" when asked about Trump's remarks on the trade talks.
Chinese stocks slumped, led by biotech shares, amid growing concern over tensions between the world's biggest economies.
While China is making many of the structural changes it promised on issues such as intellectual property protection, its purchases of U.S. goods are well below where they need to be to meet promised targets, and there's almost no chance they can be fulfilled now with the damage COVID-19 has done to the global economy. A collapse of the deal risks leading to a return of the tit-for-tat tariff war that hurt trade and companies around the world.