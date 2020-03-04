WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Monday ordered several Chinese media organizations to dismiss 60 U.S.-based Chinese nationals in retaliation for a "long-standing trend" of actions by Beijing against journalists, including the expulsion last month of three Wall Street Journal reporters.
The action could in effect force many of the Chinese nationals to leave the United States. It applies only to Chinese citizens, not employees of other nationalities.
The state-controlled New China News Agency and three other organizations will be required to reduce their total staff of 160 Chinese nationals to 100, senior State Department officials said. In the case of the New China News Agency, for example, only 59 Chinese nationals may be employed. Overall, the reduction is nearly 40% of the companies' U.S.-based staff. The other state-run companies are China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily.
Administration officials cited the expulsion last month of three Wall Street Journal reporters, but also a string of measures against both Chinese and American journalists, including the disappearance of citizen activists who reported on the beginnings of the coronavirus in China.
'Our goal is reciprocity'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing's restrictions on the media were "misguided."
"Our goal is reciprocity," Pompeo said in a statement. "As we have done in other areas of the U.S.-China relationship, we seek to establish a long-overdue level playing field. It is our hope that this action will spur Beijing to adopt a more fair and reciprocal approach to U.S. and other foreign press in China."
China's expulsion of the Wall Street Journal employees – for what Chinese authorities called an offensive op-ed headline – came a day after the Trump administration's Feb. 18 designation of all four of the Chinese media companies as "foreign missions of the People's Republic of China," a category that regards them as extensions of the Beijing government. Like an embassy, all were required to register personnel with the State Department and get permission to lease or buy property.
With Monday's action, the entities have until Friday to name the employees who will be dismissed, and they must no longer be employed as of March 13.
A fifth company, the distributor of People's Daily, was also in the Feb. 18 designation but was not subjected to the limit on staffing because it has so few employees, officials said.