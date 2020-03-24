SEOUL — President Donald Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong Un offering help in the North's battle against the coronavirus, the North Korean leader's sister said on Sunday, while warning that it wasn't enough to improve relations.
The United States and North Korea are at loggerheads over the reclusive state's nuclear weapons program. Trump has often attempted to restart negotiations by cultivating a personal relationship with Kim.
"We view such a personal letter of President Trump as a good example showing the special and firm personal relations with Chairman Kim Jong Un," said Kim Yo Jong, who is also a senior ruling party official. Her statement was published by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.
Kim Yo Jong said Trump explained in the letter "his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S.," a reference to the country's formal name of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The U.S. president also explained "his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," the report said, quoting Trump as saying he was "impressed by the efforts made by the chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic."
Trump's letter was "consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic," said a senior Trump administration official, who spoke the condition of anonymity. "The president looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim."
Since the coronavirus outbreak in neighboring China in January, North Korea has not reported a single case of the virus. The isolated country has adopted stringent quarantine measures against the virus, calling it a matter of "national survival."
Kim's sister, however, warned against making "hasty conclusions" about the good personal relationship between the two leaders. "I think that the bilateral relations and dialogue for them would be thinkable only when the equilibrium is kept dynamically and morally and justice is ensured between the two countries, not merely by the personal letter between the two leaders," Kim Yo Jong said in her statement.