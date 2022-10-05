Truss drops tax cut for top UK earners

TAX CUT DROPPED: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss attend the opening day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England, on Oct. 2. UK's new Prime Minister will have plenty of critics lying in wait at what the Tories bill as Europe's largest annual political event. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service