Turkey warned Greece that its soldiers on a tiny island violate a 1947 peace treaty, stoking tension between the two NATO members over energy resources in the Mediterranean.
With Turkish media featuring images of Greek soldiers arriving on the island, the Foreign Ministry in Ankara said Sunday that "we will not allow such a provocation just across our shores." In contrast, a person familiar with the Greek government's stance said soldiers are already stationed on the island and the event was a routine troop rotation.
While Greece played down the military move's significance, the friction is the latest sign of regional conflict between two countries that went to war over Cyprus in 1974 and are at odds over exclusive economic zones while occupying key positions on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's eastern flank.
Kastellorizo, a 4.6-square-mile island off the Turkish coast and the most distant Greek outpost in the eastern Mediterranean, is once again at the center of the dispute. Turkey argues it should be demilitarized – the flash point for the latest confrontation. The Greek government had no immediate comment on Sunday.
Greece says islands must be taken into account in delineating a country's continental shelf, in line with the United Nations law of the sea, a convention Turkey has not signed. Turkey argues that a country's continental shelf should be measured from its mainland, and that the area south of Kastellorizo therefore falls within its exclusive zone.