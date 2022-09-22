TOKYO (The Japan News-Yomiuri) - Two people have died in Miyazaki Prefecture due to typhoon Nanmadol, or Typhoon No. 14, as it is called in Japan. One person is missing in Hiroshima Prefecture and 120 people have been injured, in 21 prefectures, according to a Yomiuri tally as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Moving northeast along the Sea of Japan coast, the typhoon made landfall again near Niigata City and crossed the Tohoku region. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, it changed to an extratropical cyclone off Japan's eastern coast.
Heavy rain was forecast Tuesday in eastern and northern Japan, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn of landslides and river flooding.
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry said up to about 353,000 households in Kyushu's service area were without power, as were about 36,000 households in Shikoku's service area.
Outages were also reported from Tokyo Electric Power Company and five other companies.
According to the meteorological agency, precipitation in the 12 hours to 10 a.m. Tuesday was 126.5 millimeters, or about 5 inches, in Motosu, Gifu Prefecture; 116 millimeters in Otaki, Nagano Prefecture; 120.5 millimeters (4.7 inches) in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture; and 72.5 millimeters (2.8 inches) in Iwate, Iwate Prefecture.
The atmosphere was expected to remain unstable Tuesday, with precipitation in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday expected to be up to 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) in the Kanto and Koshin regions, 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) in the Tokai and Tohoku regions, and 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) in Hokkaido.