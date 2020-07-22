UK blocks Hong Kong extradition, weapons

The U.K. suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and placed it under an arms embargo in moves likely to significantly exacerbate a diplomatic spat with China after it imposed a new security law on the former British colony.
The moves are "a necessary and proportionate response," U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons on Monday. The suspension will stay "unless or until there are clear, robust safeguards which are able to prevent extraditions from the U.K. being misused under the new national security legislation," he said.
Though halting the extradition pact and suspending arms sales is largely symbolic, it marks the latest condemnation by Boris Johnson's government of Chinese conduct in Hong Kong, and will trigger anger in Beijing. It comes less than a week after the U.K. banned China's Huawei Technologies from next-generation wireless networks on security grounds and follows London's invitation to as many as 3 million Hong Kongers to apply for British citizenship.
"This embargo means there will be no export of weapons from the U.K. to Hong Kong of potentially lethal weapons and ammunition," Raab said. "It will also mean a ban on any equipment, not already banned, that might be used for internal repression such as shackles, intercept equipment, firearms and smoke grenades."
'Brutal' meddling
Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Monday before Raab's statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the U.K. of "brutal" meddling in China's internal affairs and urged the British government to halt its "wrong words and actions."
The diplomatic row with China has come at an inopportune time for Johnson, who is trying to reset the U.K.'s ties with the rest of the world after divorce from the European Union this year. His government wants to secure free-trade deals with countries around the world as it seeks to deliver the benefits it promised from Brexit.
But the prime minister is facing extreme pressure on his China policy both from lawmakers in his own Conservative Party and from overseas, especially President Donald Trump.
It was the Trump administration's sanctions on Huawei that finally led to the U.K. banning the company from its 5G networks. That followed repeated warnings from Washington, which is embroiled in a long-running trade stand-off with Beijing, that it would halt intelligence-sharing if London didn't fall into line.
The pressure from the U.S. is unrelenting. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits London this week to meet Raab and U.K. lawmakers to discuss a range of topics, including "the fact that China now concerns everyone," Conservative lawmaker Bob Seely said in an interview.