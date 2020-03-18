LONDON – Britain's neighbors in Europe are shutting down the continent to confront the spread of the novel coronavirus: locking pubs in Dublin and cafes in Paris, closing schools, enacting curfews and enforcing quarantines not seen since the Middle Ages.
But in London, the bars are still open. Most schools, museums and restaurants are, too.
Unlike Italy, France and Spain, the British government hasn't stopped anyone from going anywhere. Prime Minister Johnson on Monday encouraged Britons to avoid "all non-essential contact with others," to work from home and to self-isolate if they are elderly. That prompted some London theaters to go dark. But all the measures are voluntary.
In its go-slow approach, Johnson's government is charting its own course, resisting the tough restrictions adopted on the continent.
The government acknowledges that it will have to unleash more measures eventually – but it doesn't want to act too soon.
"We're in a long game," said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty at a Monday news conference.
Johnson and his team are betting that the pandemic lasts for many months, or longer. And asking citizens to stay at home to avoid social contact is "very difficult to maintain over a long time," Whitty said.
The timing is everything, said Chief Science Officer Patrick Vallance, who has expressed concern about "behavioral fatigue."
"If you tell people to stay at home too early," Vallance has said, "they get fed up with this at the very point where you need them to stay at home."
But even as they defend their strategy, Johnson and his advisers face the dual pressures of a surging coronavirus caseload and a growing chorus of critics, in politics and science, who want more done now.
As of Monday, Britain had more than 1,550 confirmed cases of coronavirus and had reported 35 deaths.
"We are losing time," warned Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh's medical school.
She called the British government's plan "worrying and possibly reckless," and "while it might work in an ideal, predictable world, or in a computer simulation, we don't live in a computer simulation."
About 700 British psychologists signed a letter stating that fear of "behavioural fatigue" was not a good enough reason to go slow on social distancing mandates.
Urike Hahn, a behavior psychologist at the University of London, said it was an open question whether Britons would tire or rebel against government prohibitions, especially those designed to protect them against an infectious disease with a mortality rate estimated to be as high as 3.4%.
"People will only know they are living in an exceptional situation when they see exception measures taken," she said.