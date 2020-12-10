UK government strips clauses of EU-opposed bill

LONDON — The British government agreed on Tuesday to remove controversial clauses of a bill that had jeopardized a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, ahead of an in-person meeting between the British premier and the European Commission.
The move – an apparent concession to the EU – comes at a crucial time, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected in Brussels this week to overcome significant differences between the two sides in order to reach a trade deal.
Plans laid out by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on Tuesday outlined how Northern Ireland will continue to trade with England, Scotland and Wales from Jan. 1.
As part of the agreement, Britain said it would remove three clauses – 44, 45 and 47 – of the Internal Market Bill, a provisional law outlining trade deals within the four nations of the United Kingdom, which could have overridden parts of a withdrawal agreement with Brussels.
The EU had criticized the provisions as breaking international law, disrespecting the Northern Ireland protocol, and breaching the withdrawal agreement.
Other technical rules agreed on Tuesday include border checks on animal and plant products, the supply of medicines and deliveries of chilled meats and other food products to supermarkets. There was also "clarification" on the application of rules on state subsidies, a statement said.
But while this agreement clears a significant hurdle in trade talks, negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal are still ongoing and remain stalled.
To overcome the significant differences between the two sides, Johnson is due to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in person, a last-ditch attempt to salvage a deal before Britain leaves the bloc's single market on Jan. 1.
Von der Leyen tweeted on Tuesday that she was looking forward to welcoming Johnson on Wednesday evening. "We will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement," she wrote.
Tuesday's announcement was welcomed by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who said it was a "positive development" that came after "productive engagement between the EU and the UK."
Sefcovic echoed the assessment and told journalists it was a step in the right direction. "I hope that this would create positive momentum also for the discussions on the free trade agreement," he said.
The decision to strip out the clauses follows a vote by British lawmakers late on Monday in which the three controversial amendments were reinserted into the Internal Market Bill despite being rejected by the British Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords.
The House of Lords will debate the bill again on Wednesday.
Johnson earlier told reporters he was "optimistic" about his upcoming visit to Brussels but admitted it is "looking very, very difficult at the moment" to come to an agreement.
Finding a level playing field for competing businesses, seeking deals on fisheries and governance were the key issues, he said.
While Britain was "willing to try anything," Johnson said people should understand "there are just limits beyond which no sensible, independent government or country could go."
German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth told reporters during a briefing in Brussels that, while the European Union was also keen to get a deal, the bloc also had its red lines.
"We want to reach a deal, but not at any price," Roth said ahead of the meeting.