UK judge blocks Assange's extradition to United States

SUPPORT: Supporters of Julian Assange celebrate after the verdict outside the Old Bailey on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in London, England. District judge Vanessa Baraitser has denied the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States citing "suicide risk." He faces charges for hacking computers and violating the country's Espionage Act. The U.S. has confirmed it will appeal the decision. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images/Tribune News Service