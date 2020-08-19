LONDON — Following a national outcry, the British government on Monday made a dramatic U-turn on using an algorithm to estimate how students would have done on exams they weren't able to take because of the coronavirus lockdown.
The algorithm, which relied heavily on a school's previous track record on exams used in university admissions, appeared to benefit students at exclusive fee-paying private schools and penalize top-performing students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The estimates it generated threatened to lose some students the spots they had been offered at universities this fall, and that sparked outrage in a country where educational opportunities disproportionately favor those from elite backgrounds.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the A-level exam results when they were released last week, saying "let's be in no doubt about it, the exam results that we've got today are robust, they're good, they're dependable for employers."
Gavin Williamson, the education sectary, said on Saturday that there would be "no U-turn, no change" on the grading system.
But after mass protests, which included students burning their exam results in Parliament Square, Williamson struck a different tone.
"I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents, but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve," he said on Monday.