UK scientists, Johnson clash over shutdown

Boris Johnson clashed with his own government's scientific advisers who wanted tougher action against the resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom in September.
The British prime minister announced Monday that bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England to control the pandemic as he tried to restore clarity and credibility to his much-criticized strategy. He said he hoped to avoid another full national lockdown and that his plan would work if people followed the advice.
But England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned the new measures won't be enough, and newly released papers showed the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies recommended national or regional restrictions to slow the spread of the virus last month.
Options in a SAGE document circulated Sept. 21 included a short "circuit breaker" national shutdown, more people asked to work from home, bans on contact with other households and the closing of all bars and restaurants.
"Not acting now to reduce cases will result in a very large epidemic with catastrophic consequences in terms of direct COVID-related deaths and the ability of the health service to meet needs," the committee said.
Political battles
The split between Johnson and his pandemic advisers will fuel the political battles the premier is now fighting on multiple fronts. On Tuesday, members of Parliament will vote on the latest restrictions as the premier seeks to persuade local leaders in northwestern England to agree to tighter curbs.
Under Johnson's new plan, a three-tier system of coronavirus alert levels is being introduced, set at medium, high, and very high, to simplify the imposition of lockdown measures.
In the areas on the highest alert, there will be tighter restrictions on social mixing, bars and pubs will be closed and travel discouraged. But Whitty said local authorities will need to take more action to get the virus under control.