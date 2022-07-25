KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed missiles on the port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after an agreement was reached on exporting Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea that bans such attacks, according to Kyiv.
"Yesterday the export by sea was agreed, and today the Russians are attacking the port of Odesa," the head of the Ukrainian presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, announced on Saturday.
According to the Ukrainian military, two Russian missiles were intercepted by air defenses and two others hit the commercial port.
Russia had pledged in the agreement on Friday to let the ships sail through a sea corridor and not to fire on them. The ports involved were also not to be attacked.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of breaking the agreement. "Whatever Russia promises, it always finds a way not to fulfill it," he said.
The missile attack casts doubt on the agreement signed in Istanbul, said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.
With his missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin is "spitting in the face" of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
If the agreement is not implemented, Russia bears responsibility for the global food crisis, he said.
Ukraine wants to export around 20 million metric tons of grain trapped in the country.
Guterres "unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa," the U.N. chief's deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.
"Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative," the statement said.
Top EU foreign affairs envoy Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter: "EU strongly condemns Russian missile strike on Odesa’s seaport. Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible and again demonstrates Russia’s total disregard for international law and commitments."
Turkey claimed that Russia had made assurance that it was not responsible for the missile attack. Moscow had said that it wanted to investigate the incident, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for intensifying its military assistance with the upcoming deliveries of more rocket launchers, vehicles and drones, which could prove key as Kyiv fights to regain territory in the south.
"Thank you President [Joe] Biden for the new defense aid package for Ukraine. Critically important, powerful arms will save our soldiers' lives, speed up the liberation of our land from the Russian aggressor," Zelenskyy tweeted on Saturday.
The White House announced on Friday additional heavy weapons shipments to Ukraine worth about $270 million, bringing the total military assistance to the country to $8.2 billion since the start of the Biden administration.
Included in the latest package are four additional HIMARS artillery systems. Kyiv has said the U.S.-supplied high-tech, long-range rocket launchers will be critical to a planned counteroffensive to retake territory captured by Russian forces.
The new U.S. package also includes 36,000 artillery shells, vehicles and up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones.
Russia has warned the U.S. and NATO that supplying weapons to Ukraine will only prolong the war.
This week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the long-range weapons being sent to Kyiv by the West have changed the dynamic of the war and this is leading Moscow to redefine its aims.
At the moment, the Ukrainian military has been laying the groundwork for a major push to liberate the occupied southern region of Kherson, located just north of the Crimean Peninsula. Heavy fighting has been reported there in the past 48 hours.
For instance, a critical vehicular bridge over the Dnipro River in the city of Kherson — the administrative center of the region with the same name — was shut down in Ukrainian strikes this week.
Kyiv hoped to make it difficult for Moscow to keep supplying its forces by rendering unusable the bridge that links Russian-occupied Kherson with other Russian-held areas.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, at least three people were reported killed and nine others injured in Russian missile strikes on a military airfield and railway infrastructure in the central Kirovohrad region.
A total of 13 missiles hit the Kanatovo airfield and sites belonging the railroad, Gov. Andriy Raikovych said on Telegram.
One soldier was killed in the attacks, as well as two workers at a transformer station, Raikovych said.
Ukrainian authorities also reported a several explosions in other parts of the country, including in the southern Mykolaiv region.
In the eastern Donetsk region, nine people were reported injured after Russian shelling. According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russian tank troops fired in the direction of the city of Kramatorsk.
The U.S. Department of State said two U.S. citizens had been killed in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. A spokeswoman for the department said that they are in contact with the families and are providing consular assistance.