Ukraine preparing to attack Crimea amid intelligence clear-out

KIEV, Ukraine (dpa) — Ukraine is preparing to attack the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed there, as a clear-out in the country's intelligence agency continues.
"We are receiving anti-ship capabilities and sooner or later we will target the fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told The Times newspaper Tuesday during a visit to London.
"Russia will have to leave Crimea if they wish to exist as a country," he said.
Havrylov said that the recapture of the Snake Island, occupied by Moscow early in the invasion, was a first step. "We are ready to target them all over the Black Sea if we have that capability," he said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted by saying that Havrylov's remarks confirmed the necessity of the "special military operation," as the war is officially called in Russia and which aims, among other things, to "de-Nazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine.
"Only by such means can Ukraine be freed from such representatives of the leadership," Peskov said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed additional high-ranking intelligence agency officers Tuesday as part of a wide-ranging clear-out of the country's security and prosecution services after numerous defections to the Russian side.
A decree published Tuesday sacked Volodymyr Horbenko as deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Four regional heads in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Transcarpathia/Zakarpattia and Poltava also lost their posts, along with the SBU head of Zhytomyr. Zelenskyy also appointed a new regional head to the post in Kharkiv, which had been vacant since the end of May.
SBU head Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskyy, was dismissed from his post Sunday, with the parliament in Kiev confirming the decision Tuesday. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova also lost her job for the same reason Sunday.
Zelenskyy has launched a major clear-out of senior staff in the intelligence and state prosecutor's services in response to a large number of defections to the occupying Russian forces.
The SBU has a staff complement of some 30,000.
On the ground, Ukrainian authorities reported a missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk. Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko wrote on Telegram that there were victims, but did give further details.
The city of Slovyansk, which is considered one of Moscow's next targets, was also shelled on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian sources.
However, the British intelligence agency said in its daily report that "Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion and this problem is likely becoming increasingly acute."
Kiev and Moscow on Tuesday exchanged the bodies of killed soldiers. "Ukraine has brought back 45 of its defenders," the responsible ministry in Kiev announced, saying the exchange took place according to the Geneva Convention.
According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, the same number of Russian soldiers had been returned.