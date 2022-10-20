Ukraine: Scramble for air defense key amid Russia drone and rocket attacks

KYIV/MOSCOW — Demands for better air-defense systems grew louder across Ukraine as authorities in numerous regions – including Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv – reported missiles still getting on Tuesday through despite systems being active.
According to information from Kyiv, more than 70 people have been killed by drone and rocket attacks in the past week and a half. More than 240 have been injured, a spokesperson for the civil protection agency said.
A total of more than 380 buildings were also damaged, including around 240 residential buildings.
Air raid warnings have sounded across Ukraine amid fresh missile and drone attacks from Russia.
The series of Russian attacks starting early last week has "destroyed" 30% of Ukraine's power stations, resulting in "massive blackouts across the country," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy added that there was "no space left for negotiations with Putin's regime."
Fresh impacts Tuesday knocked out power and water supplies to eastern parts of Kyiv.
Russian attacks killed three workers at critical infrastructure site in Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
He did not specify what had been hit, but called on all residents to save electricity and stock up on drinking water.
In the city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov also reported rocket fire. "There were two series of explosions in the city within five minutes," he said. According to initial information, an industrial plant was hit. The metro stopped train services and resumed operations as a shelter.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, explosions were reported in Krivy Ry and in the regional capital Dnipro. In Zhytomyr, missiles hit energy infrastructure, the authorities said. The Russian military had declared that it was targeting energy facilities.
Russian military bloggers close to the Kremlin also reported shelling in numerous regions – and published a large number of photos and videos on social networks showing clouds of smoke over cities, supposedly documenting the new attacks.
The authenticity of these images, which were also broadcast on Ukrainian channels, could not be immediately verified.
In light of the situation, Ukraine wants to ask Israel for a sophisticated air-defense system.
"Today, Ukraine will send an official message to the government of Israel with a request to urgently equip Ukraine with air defense systems," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to Ukrainian media.
Israel is largely holding back in Russia's nearly eight-month war of aggression against Ukraine so as not to jeopardize its relations with Moscow.
But the government also made clear it is asking all of its allies for help with air defense.
In Estonia meanwhile, the country's parliament passed a resolution classifying Russia as a state that supports terrorism, with three members abstaining and all others voting in favor.
"The Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a state supporting terrorism, whose actions must be confronted together," the motion says.
Estonian parliamentarians called on the international community to pass similar resolutions. The new classification, which follows similar moves by the two other Baltic republics of Latvia and Lithuania, is seen as being largely symbolic in nature.