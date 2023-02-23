‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,’ Biden promises in Warsaw

BIDEN: President Joe Biden speaks with children after delivering a speech at the Royal Castle Arcades on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland. The U.S. president is in Warsaw for his second visit to the country in less than a year. It comes after his surprise trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 20 to reinforce U.S. support for Ukraine almost a year after Russia's large-scale invasion. Omar Marques/Getty Images