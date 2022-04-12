Ukrainians flee as Russians converge on the east, south

KRAMATORSK: People wait for a bus with their luggage a day after a rocket attack at a train station in Kramatorsk, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. At least 57 people were killed following a rocket attack on April 8 on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that is being used for civilian evacuations, according to Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images