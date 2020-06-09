Boris Johnson will set out his plans for rebuilding the U.K. economy after the coronavirus as he seeks to stem the hemorrhaging of support for his government's response to the crisis.
The prime minister will use a speech later this month to commit to speeding up spending on roads, hospitals and research, his office said after three opinion polls published on Saturday showed public confidence in his administration slipping and the gap narrowing between his Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party.
Johnson, who won a commanding majority in the House of Commons in December, will commit to spending to support the normally Labour-voting industrial regions in the north that backed him at the election. He has already said there will be no return to the austerity policies that followed the 2008 financial crisis.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted there will be no "trade-off" between the economy and health in a response to reports in the Sunday Times newspaper that Johnson wants to speed the lifting of the U.K.'s lockdown to stop a massive increase in unemployment.
"The worst thing for the economy would be a second spike, so there isn't this trade off that much is made of in the media between health and the economy," Hancock said in an interview with Sky News. "I care deeply about getting the economy going and the best way to get the economy going is to ensure we get down the number of new infections right down."