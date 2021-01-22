CAIRO — At least 43 people have drowned after a Europe-bound migrant boat capsized off Libya, the United Nations migration agency said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in bad sea conditions on Tuesday after the boat set sail from the Libyan coastal city of Zwara, the International Organization for Migration said.
Ten people were rescued and taken to the Mediterranean shore, the agency said.
The survivors reported that those who perished were all men from West African countries, IOM said. It is not clear yet how many people were on board the boat.
Libya has become a major transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea since chaos erupted in the North African country after the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.
For years, the UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that migrants in Libya risk torture, sexual abuse and human trafficking.
The IOM Wednesday warned that the situation for migrants and refugees in Libya remains extremely precarious.
"Arbitrary arrests and arbitrary detention in the direst of conditions continue. Many are victimized and exploited by traffickers and smugglers, held for ransom, tortured, and abused," the agency said in a statement.