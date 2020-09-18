Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and members of his inner circle gave orders, coordinated activities and supplied resources for arbitrary detentions, torture, disappearances and extrajudicial killings, acts that constitute "crimes against humanity," investigators from the U.N.'s top human rights body concluded in a report released Wednesday. They recommended that their findings be probed by international courts.
U.N. investigators have repeatedly reported patterns of human rights abuses in the authoritarian socialist state. But the findings issued Wednesday were the closest they have come to establishing a chain of command that leads directly to the autocratic Maduro.
The 411-page report could ramp up international pressure on the 57-year-old former union leader, who succeeded the late Hugo Chávez in 2013 to lead a police state ruling a nation in economic collapse.
Maduro is seeking to break his international isolation by wooing the European Union to send observers for upcoming elections.
"The mission found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations, some of which, including arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture, amount to crimes against humanity," Marta Valiñas, who chaired the U.N. Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, said in a statement.