DAKAR/LONDON — Two more U.N. agencies joined the World Health Organization with pledges on Wednesday to investigate claims of sexual exploitation by aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian.
The International Organization for Migration and children's agency UNICEF said they would investigate after 51 women accused mainly foreign aid workers of sexual abuse during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.
The majority of the women – many whose accounts were backed up by aid agency drivers and local NGO workers – said numerous men had either propositioned them, forced them to have sex in exchange for a job or ended contracts when they refused.
Five of seven U.N. agencies and NGOs named by women in the nearly year-long investigation have now launched inquiries, including World Vision and medical NGO ALIMA. Other groups named in the expose were Oxfam and Medecins Sans Frontieres.
The U.N. and NGOs have vowed for years to ramp up efforts to crack down on sex abuse and exploitation scandals that have shaken the sector but reports of such behavior continue to surface, denting the trust of local people, donors and taxpayers.
The IOM said its director general had ordered an immediate investigation, while UNICEF said it had launched an inquiry and was sending a team to the area to help.
"UNICEF is appalled that people who identify as UNICEF workers have reportedly committed abuse against vulnerable women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the agency said in a statement, urging anyone with information to come forward.
"Our team on the ground is doing a thorough assessment of the facts and will be joined by additional colleagues to seek further detailed information about what has happened."