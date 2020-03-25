UN chief calls for global cease-fire amid pandemic

NEW YORK — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate global cease-fire to protect war-ravaged communities from the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives," he told a virtual press briefing, calling COVID-19 the world's "common enemy."
Guterres urged warring parties to "end the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world."
He said UN special envoys would work with them toward a stop in the fighting, which was crucial to help create corridors for life-saving aid and open channels for diplomacy.
The UN has long been trying to mediate an end to conflicts in nations including Syria, Libya and Yemen, while also providing humanitarian assistance to civilians.
The UN chief said the most vulnerable – women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced – are "at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19."
Pointing to collapsed health systems and often-targeted medics in areas devastated by conflict, Guterres warned that the "capacity of the response is very limited and as the fighting goes on, we might have an absolutely devastating spreading of the epidemic."
Guterres also reiterated his appeal for global leaders to come together in responding to the coronavirus crisis, saying it was "clear we need much stronger coordination."
He said the world needed to "suppress the disease and to address the dramatic economic and social impacts of the disease, and we can only do it if we do it together, if we do it in a coordinated way, if we do it with intense solidarity and cooperation and that is the raison d'etre of the United Nations itself."
There are more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, and over 15,000 deaths.