BERLIN – The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency on Monday urged that inspections not be used as a "bargaining chip" as Iran, the United States and other nations lock horns over how to revive their beleaguered nuclear deal.
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi appealed to all sides to engage in "constructive discussions" as the Vienna-based agency's 35-nation board met Monday.
Iran enacted a law late last month that restricted snap access for inspectors to some sites and surveillance cameras, complaining that it is not reaping the economic rewards it was promised under the 2015 deal in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Without the work of inspectors, "you don't know whether you can sleep tight or be very, very concerned at night," Grossi said. "The inspection work of the IAEA should not be put in the middle of a negotiating table as a bargaining chip."
The IAEA's board meeting came amid a flurry of diplomacy to revive the nuclear deal ahead of Iranian elections later this year that could usher in a more hard-line government less open to talks.
Iran said Sunday that it would reject an early meeting with the United States and European signatories to the deal because of their "recent positions and actions." However, Western officials have said that Iran's private response has been more nuanced and that it has sought assurances that talks would be limited to the nuclear deal.
"We're disappointed in Iran's response," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday.
But in comments that reflected the administration's belief that Iran's rejection of early talks is more posturing and positioning than a closed door, Psaki said, "We remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments." JCPOA refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name of the nuclear deal.
Psaki said the administration would consult "at every level" with European partners and Russia and China on the best way forward.
"We do view this, though, as a part of a diplomatic process to determine the way forward, and that's what we'll be engaging in from the present on," she said.