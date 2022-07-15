UN chief: 'Ray of hope' in talks to unblock Ukraine grain exports

ISTANBUL/NEW YORK (dpa) — Major progress has been achieved in the dispute over the unblocking of badly needed grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Wednesday.
A "critical step forward" was taken at talks between representatives of the United Nations, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey in Istanbul, Guterres told reporters in New York.
"Today at last we have a ray of hope," he said.
Guterres did not share details of the plan to get the grain out of Ukraine. He said "more technical work" remained but that the momentum to reach a deal had accelerated.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar meanwhile announced agreements on technical issues such as joint inspections of arrivals and departures from ports, the Anadolu news agency reported.
He also said common ground had been reached on ensuring "navigation safety." In addition, a coordination center with representatives from all sides is to be established on the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul.
The strait, over which Turkey has sovereignty, is the only sea route from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.
The Ukrainian and Russian delegations planned to meet again in Turkey next week, Akar said.
The international community has been calling on Russia for weeks to allow the export of Ukrainian grain.
The two countries are among the largest global wheat exporters and play an important role in the world's food security.
The sudden end to Ukrainian grain exports has already led to a severe food crisis in several African countries and caused a steep price increase for many goods on global markets.
Moscow denies preventing grain exports from Ukraine and instead blames mines placed by Kiev in the waters off the ports. The West insists that safe sea corridors could be established.
The Kremlin also says international sanctions have made it difficult for Russia to export its own homegrown supplies.
Ahead of Wednesday's talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed optimism.
"We are two steps away from an agreement with Russia," Kuleba told the Spanish newspaper El País in an interview. He assured his country was "ready to export grain to the international market."
"We are in the final phase (of negotiations) and everything now depends on Russia. If they really want it, grain exports will start soon," Kuleba told El País.
Asked which reasons Russia might have for allowing grain exports after all, the minister said: "I see only one reason: They want to show the countries in Africa and Asia that they want to save them from (food) shortages."
Several Ukrainian ports – including in the city of Mariupol, for example – have come under Russian control as a result of the war that began on Feb. 24.
Elsewhere, the port in Mykolaiv has been badly damaged, meaning negotiations were now primarily over the release of grain stuck at the port of Odessa.