UN: 500M people can’t find decent work

Around half a billion people work fewer paid hours than they would like, or are not getting enough access to paid work, shows a study published by the International Labour Organization on Monday, which also forecasts that unemployment will rise by about 2.5 million this year.
After nine years of relatively stable global unemployment, the World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2020 puts the rising jobless numbers down to a stagnating global economy.
The number of people unemployed around the world stands at some 188 million. In addition, 165 million people don’t have enough paid work, and 120 million have either given up actively searching for work or otherwise lack access to the labor market.
Endangers social cohesion
“For millions of ordinary people, it’s increasingly diﬃcult to build better lives through work”, said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. “Persisting and substantial work-related inequalities and exclusion are preventing them from ﬁnding decent work and better futures. That’s an extremely serious ﬁnding that has profound and worrying implications for social cohesion.”
Earlier in January, a UN report on the economy showed that developed countries are experiencing slow growth, and some African countries are stagnating. The consequence is that not enough new jobs are being created to absorb the growing labor force as it enters the market. In addition, many African countries are experiencing a drop in real incomes and a rise in poverty.