NEW YORK — The United Nations on Monday marked its 75th anniversary with a largely online event, with President Donald Trump failing to address the commemoration despite being scheduled to do so.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for more international cooperation in the face of global challenges in opening the event.
"Today we have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a deficit of multilateral solutions," he said.
"Climate calamity looms; biodiversity is collapsing; poverty is again rising; hatred is spreading; geopolitical tensions are escalating; ... the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the world's fragilities. We can only address them together."
Speaking in person in the gilded General Assembly Hall in New York, the U.N. chief also praised the achievements of the world body, which was created in 1945 after World War II.
"Never in modern history have we gone so many years without a military confrontation between the major powers," Guterres said.
World leaders addressed the high-level event via prerecorded video speeches due to the coronavirus pandemic, a format that led U.N. expert Richard Gowan from the think tank Crisis Group to predict "a pretty gloomy birthday celebration for the U.N."
The United States, as the U.N.'s host country, was the first speaker among member states. Although Trump was included on the U.N.'s agenda, he unexpectedly did not address the event.
Instead, the U.S. acting deputy representative to the U.N. spoke. Cherith Norman Chalet applauded the organization, while also criticizing its resistance to reform, lack of transparency and vulnerability to autocratic regimes.
"For the Trump administration, this anniversary is an important moment to mark the many successes of the United Nations, but to do so with clear eyes and a renewed determination to see this important body serve its intended purpose," she said.
Trump, who has often disparaged the world body, is set to address the U.N. General Assembly's annual general debate via video when it kicks off on Tuesday.
China's President Xi Jinping lauded the U.N. in his speech, saying it "has stood one test after another and emerged with renewed vigor and vitality."
In an apparent hint at U.S.-China tensions, Xi said: "No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others, or keep advantages in development all to itself."
Several leaders called for reform of the U.N., with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging changes to the Security Council, with its five veto-wielding powers, in particular.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also lamented that the 15-member council is "all too often deadlocked when clear decisions are called for."