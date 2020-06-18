When President Donald Trump announced two years ago that the United States would withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council, the White House said that the decision did not mean that the country would retreat from its stance on human rights – a cause the administration accused the council of betraying.
"Our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights," Nikki Haley, then the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said of the top U.N. human rights body.
Now, amid mass police accountability protests across the United States, UNHRC is set to turn its attention to America. The body will hold a rare "urgent debate" Wednesday on human rights in the United States, and African countries are circulating a draft resolution calling for a high-level investigation into U.S. racism and police violence.
The United States, no longer a council member, will not get a vote on the matter. The State Department and White House would not immediately comment on the record. "The doors remain open to them," said Rolando Gomez, a media officer for the council.
UNHRC's Wednesday event will focus on "systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests" in the United States, after a request by all 54 African countries, who highlighted the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last month, sparking a protest movement.
The draft resolution, among other proposals, calls for an independent international commission of inquiry, one of the highest-level probes the United Nations can launch, to look into "deaths of Africans and people of African descent" in the United States with the aim of "bringing perpetrators to justice."
For the council's critics, especially U.S. conservatives, this week's debate might serve to highlight the reasons Washington left the UNHRC in the first place. Many of the countries that will debate police violence in the United States have their own issues with policing. Some are repressive, authoritarian regimes.
But to many human rights advocates, the events tell another story, about U.S. retrenchment from the international human rights arena – ceding some of the space to smaller nations, some with shaky human rights records, such as Burkina Faso, which led the nations calling for the debate.
In the past there have been only four "urgent debates," which are designed to bring attention to an especially pressing matter. One was about the Gaza flotilla raid in 2010, in which Israeli troops killed nine pro-Palestinian activists, and three more focused on aspects of the Syrian civil war.