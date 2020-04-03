There's a new, albeit temporary, ozone hole to pay attention to, and it's a lot closer to the United States than the one that's more widely known, which is over the South Pole.
Because of an unusually strong polar vortex in the winter – which helped prevent Arctic air from infiltrating the midlatitudes and contributing to major snowstorms – conditions were ripe in the winter for the destruction of stratospheric ozone high above the Arctic, at altitudes of about 30,000 to 60,000 feet. This has resulted in an area of depleted ozone at the end of the winter season, also referred to as an ozone hole.
The protective ozone layer is responsible for blocking harmful incoming ultraviolet radiation from the sun, which can cause skin cancer. However, the low levels of ozone across the Arctic are expected to be relatively short-lived, as the polar vortex – a low-pressure area surrounded by powerful winds in the upper atmosphere, which bottles up ultra-cold air near its center – breaks down for spring and summer.
The record-low ozone levels for the Arctic in the month of March and early April cover an area that stretches from northern Scandinavia to far northwestern Canada. Ozone levels also hit record lows during early December. The low levels represent more of an unusual phenomenon for this region than an acute public health danger, considering how fleeting it will be and how few residents live in the high Arctic. In addition, the sun angle is still low at such high latitudes.
"From my point of view, this is the first time you can speak about a real ozone hole in the Arctic," Martin Dameris, an atmospheric scientist at the German Aerospace Center in Oberpfaffenhofen, told Nature News.