US, Canadian authorities say key bridge will reopen, but 'Freedom Convoy' protesters remain

OTTAWA - The White House said Sunday that it expected Canada to reopen a vital border crossing after Canadian police cleared the blockade by the self-styled "Freedom Convoy," which continued to disrupt other cities and trade routes and illegally occupy the country's capital for a third week.
The six-day closure of the road between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit - North America's busiest land border crossing - disrupted U.S. supply chains and millions of dollars in trade. On Sunday evening, Canadian police were still preventing access to the Ambassador Bridge on the Canadian side as several demonstrators reportedly remained in the area.
The White House issued a statement Sunday afternoon from homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall saying that "Canadian authorities intend to reopen" the bridge Sunday "after completing necessary safety checks."
It was not clear Sunday evening when that would take place.
"Our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens declared on Twitter.
But the appeal of such demonstrations spreading across Canada and in New Zealand and European capitals had not let up Sunday. The saga's developments included a tentative deal that Ottawa's mayor said he brokered for protesters to be less disruptive, made with a loosely grouped movement without central leadership. Fed-up residents in Ottawa and other cities have started taking matters into their own hands by trying to thwart protesters after disruptions that began more than two weeks ago.
Canadian officials have been caught flat-footed since a convoy of truck drivers opposed to vaccine mandates illegally parked by Parliament on Jan. 28 and kicked off a global movement of people fed up with pandemic policies, angry at their governments, and, in some cases, driven by extremist views and calls for insurrection. Demonstrations from New Zealand to France have adopted the tactics and slogans of the Canadian convoys, mounting challenges to authorities and police as threats of punishment appear to not deter many demonstrators.
The police effort to disrupt the Windsor convoys was the most robust move yet taken by Canadian law enforcement, which is facing mounting pressure to do more to disperse the big rigs and highly organized protest sites paralyzing the capital.
In Ottawa, well-funded Freedom Convoy protesters have remained despite being threatened with fines, prison time and the loss of their licenses. Though local and provincial officials declared states of emergency, loud dance parties with illegal fireworks and alcohol raged in the blockaded streets throughout the weekend as police largely stood by.