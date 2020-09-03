US considers imposing sanctions on Belarusians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The United States is considering imposing sanctions on seven Belarusians it believes were involved in falsifying the results of the Aug. 9 election and in violence against peaceful protesters, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States could consider imposing sanctions on Russia if it were to intervene overtly with force in Belarus, where protests erupted after an Aug. 9 election that the opposition says was rigged to prolong President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
The official provided the most detailed description to date of Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun's talks in Moscow last week, in which he warned senior Russian officials against the overt use of force in Belarus, which is sandwiched between Russia and the NATO Western security alliance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week said he had set up a reserve police force to support Lukashenko if necessary, but he saw no need to deploy them for now.
A former Soviet republic, Belarus maintains close political, economic and cultural ties to Russia and belongs to a Russia-led military alliance. The two are also joined by a treaty that, at least on paper, proclaims a "union state," which Putin has sought to develop into more of a political and economic reality.
Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has shown no sign of backing down despite the threat of Western sanctions. The U.S. official did not name the seven Belarusians it may target, and he noted that Lukashenko already is under U.S. sanctions.
"We've got a group of seven people that we are working with Treasury for the evidentiary package" to impose sanctions, the official told Reuters, saying that the United States was likely to discuss the punitive measures publicly in the coming days.
"It is a minimal effort to ... not just name and shame, but to show that when people both steal elections and commit violence against peaceful protesters exercising fundamental freedoms of assembly and speech, that there needs to be some accountability," added the official.
A person who answered the telephone at the Belarusian embassy in Washington said any questions should be asked directly to the government in Minsk.
The U.S. official said Biegun made clear last week in talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and others "that there would be consequences in the U.S.-Russian relationship were the Russians to intervene overtly with force in Belarus."