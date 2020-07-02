WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo against Iran due to expire in four months, but he faced resistance from China, Russia and even European allies that share his concerns about Iran's missile and nuclear activities.
In a virtual meeting of the Security Council, Pompeo labeled Iran "the world's most heinous terrorist regime" and warned it would develop and export weapons that would threaten the Middle East and European capitals.
"Iran will hold a sword of Damocles over the economic stability of the Middle East, endangering nations like Russia and China that rely on stable energy prices," Pompeo told the members via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said lifting the ban on the trade of conventional weapons would turn Iran into a "rogue weapons dealer," supplying advanced weapons to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah and fueling conflicts in Venezuela, Syria and Afghanistan.
2015 nuclear deal
The meeting was called to discuss a U.N. report on the embargo, which is due to expire as part of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The United States was instrumental in negotiating the agreement, but President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and began reimposing U.S. sanctions that had been lifted as part of the deal. Using a legal loophole, the Trump administration is threatening to "snap back" U.N. sanctions if the embargo is not extended, even though the United States is no longer a party to the agreement.
But the debate quickly became a proxy for the value of the nuclear deal itself and the U.S. strategy of applying a "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran through sanctions designed to persuade Iran to renegotiate.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the strategy "a maximum suffocation policy."