US health chief meets Taiwan's leader, fueling China tensions

The most senior American official to visit Taiwan in more than four decades, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, praised President Tsai Ing-wen's response to the pandemic and hailed the island's democracy in comments likely to stoke tensions with China.
"It is a true honor to be here to convey a message of strong support and friendship from President Trump to Taiwan," Azar said in prepared remarks when meeting Tsai. He called Taiwan's democracy "an inspiration to the region and the world" and said he wanted to use the visit "to learn about how our shared democratic values have driven success in health."
Besides meeting Tsai, Azar is scheduled to speak with Taiwan's health minister on Monday and hold a news briefing, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Taiwan has been a rare global success story in containing the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. is grappling with one of the world's worst outbreaks. In keeping with the democratic island's stringent anti-virus procedures, Azar's delegation is abiding by measures including multiple tests for the coronavirus, mandatory daily temperature checks and wearing masks at all times.
The visit has drawn China's ire as the U.S. challenges Beijing on a range of fronts, from the early handling of the virus to Chinese-owned technology companies to a new security law for Hong Kong. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin last week said Beijing was "firmly opposed" to the trip, calling Taiwan "the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations."
Azar's visit has little to do with the virus and is primarily aimed at sending a message to Beijing as it increases diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan, according to Jonathan Sullivan, director of China programs at the Asia Research Institute and an associate professor at the University of Nottingham.