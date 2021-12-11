The U.S. imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia over its connections with China and human rights abuses, days before sending a top State Department official to convince the Southeast Asian country to keep up pressure on Myanmar's military regime.
The Department of Commerce added export controls on Cambodia, including in-country transfers in response to deepening Chinese military influence that it said "undermines and threatens regional security." Along with the arms embargo, the measures will restrict access to dual-use items, certain military items and military-intelligence services.
Ties between the U.S. and Cambodia have been tense following reports in 2019 that Beijing signed a secret agreement allowing its armed forces to exclusively use parts of the country's Ream Naval Base along the Gulf of Thailand. While the Chinese military has denied the reports, the Biden administration last month imposed sanctions against involved companies and individuals, including against two senior Cambodian defense officials for corruption related to the base.
"We urge the Cambodian government to make meaningful progress in addressing corruption and human rights abuses, and to work to reduce the influence of the PRC military in Cambodia, which threatens regional and global security," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called U.S. attempts to "drive wedges" between his country and Cambodia "doomed" at a regular press briefing Thursday in Beijing.
"For some time, the US keeps hyping and smearing the normal exchange and cooperation between China and Cambodia by threatening, pressuring and sanctioning Cambodia," he said. "This typical hegemonic and bullying practice is at odds with basic norms governing international relations."
The relationship is particularly sensitive now that Cambodia has assumed the rotating chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a group the Biden administration has sought to court to counter China's influence. That means Cambodia will host a series of summits in 2022 that are normally attended by U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden.
The State Department separately announced Wednesday that Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Cambodia and Indonesia this week to seek cooperation with Southeast Asia in pressing the Myanmar junta to cease violence and release political prisoners who are being "unjustly detained."