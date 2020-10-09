WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has decided to impose new sanctions on Iran's financial sector in defiance of European allies who warned that the move could have devastating humanitarian consequences on a country reeling from the novel coronavirus and an ongoing currency crisis, three officials familiar with the decision said Wednesday.
The measures will target the few remaining banks not currently subject to secondary sanctions in a move European governments believe is likely to diminish channels Iran uses to import humanitarian goods, such as food and medicine, officials said.
Defenders of the plan, which is expected to be announced Thursday, say further isolating Iranian commerce fits with the Trump administration's efforts to crush the Iranian economy in order to bring Tehran to the negotiating table. They also say the Treasury Department can mitigate the humanitarian consequences by issuing letters to companies permitting some sales.
The move represents a major preelection push on a signature Trump administration policy that has succeeded in devastating the Iranian economy while failing to moderate Tehran's behavior or limit its nuclear program. Since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Tehran has exceeded the limits of the agreement and enriched more uranium than it did before the accord's signing. U.S. officials in Iraq have also experienced an uptick in rocket fire and other attacks by Iranian-backed militias.
The proposal to blacklist the entire Iranian financial industry has been pushed by Israeli officials and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish U.S. nonprofit that has advocated for regime change in Iran.
"To land a 12th-round economic knockout, it's time for Mr. Trump to throw one more punch: Blacklist the entire Iranian financial industry," wrote FDD's Mark Dubowitz and Richard Goldberg in an Aug. 25 opinion article in The Wall Street Journal.