WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will send "some" of the 9,500 U.S. troops he plans to pull out of Germany to Poland, but made no new commitment to increase the numbers of those permanently based there.
In a Rose Garden news conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump offered his first breakdown of what he intends to do with the withdrawn troops, totaling about one-third of current deployments in Germany. "Some will be going home, some will be going to other places in Europe. Poland will be one of those," he said without elaborating.
Duda, the first foreign leader to visit Trump since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, also received an electoral boost from Trump. "He's doing very well in Poland. ... People think the world of him," Trump said of Duda. "He will do very well with or without us. He's going to have a great success."
Poles will vote on Sunday, and Duda is in an unexpectedly tight reelection race. His political party has openly speculated that his visit to Washington – where he has long been a Trump favorite – could put him over the top.
Among critics of the timing of the invitation, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said in a statement that it was "being used as a partisan tool in both countries." She joined human and civil rights groups in charging that Duda's right-wing governing party "is attacking the rule of law, independent media and minority groups."
As the election has neared, Duda has tried to galvanize his base with attacks against the LGBTQ rights movement, branding gay and transgender rights as an "ideology" akin to communism.
In Warsaw, government backers praised Duda for what Jacek Karnowski, editor of the newsweekly Sieci, called "a historical moment." Duda's "mutually beneficial relationship with Trump," he said, has elevated Poland "to a higher international league."