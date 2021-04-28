US unveils $310 million aid for Central America

HARRIS: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes notes as she speaks via videoconference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to an increase in migration as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 26, 2021. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters