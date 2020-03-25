KABUL, Afghanistan — In a sign of mounting frustration with Afghanistan's leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced early Tuesday that the United States would cut $1 billion in aid to the country because of its inability to form a unity government that would negotiate with the Taliban.
Hours after meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, Pompeo said the two men had failed to set aside their differences.
"The United States is disappointed in them and what their conduct means for Afghanistan and our shared interests," Pompeo said in a statement. "Their failure has harmed U.S.-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonors those Afghan, Americans, and Coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country."
For weeks, the Trump administration has been pressuring the Afghan government to put together a united team to negotiate with the Taliban and form a lasting peace deal in Afghanistan that allows for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Pompeo's statement reflects the Trump administration's willingness to force the compliance of Ghani and Abdullah.
"We are prepared to reduce by another $1 billion in 2021," Pompeo said, emphasizing that the two leaders' intransigence would not delay U.S. withdrawal plans.
"We are proceeding with the conditions-based withdrawal of our forces in accordance with the U.S.-Taliban agreement," he added.
After leaving Afghanistan, Pompeo met with the Taliban's chief negotiator in Qatar. After those discussions he told reporters that the Trump administration's principle concern is the Afghan leadership, not the Taliban.
"They committed to reducing violence, and they've largely done that," Pompeo said, referring to the Taliban.
He added that he hoped the United States wouldn't need to withhold aid from Afghanistan.
"We are hopeful, frankly, that they will get their act together and we won't have to do it. But we're prepared to do that," Pompeo said.