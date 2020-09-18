Smoke from the deadly wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington has hitched a ride on the jet stream and will make it across the Atlantic Ocean, entering the atmosphere above Europe about 5,000 miles away by this weekend, according to observations from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, a science agency that is part of the European Commission.
Such transport of smoke at high altitude from North America to Europe is typically seen once or twice a year with wildfires in British Columbia, not the United States, said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at CAMS, in an email.
Not only that, but satellite data using detections of heat abnormalities at the surface shows that the ongoing fires in these three western states, which have burned more than 5 million acres in the past two weeks, are burning with a far greater intensity than the 17-year average for wildfires in that three-state region as well as the entire United States.
Since greenhouse gas emissions from wildfires are related to their intensity, CAMS data also shows that these fires have pushed California and Oregon to their greatest annual amounts of wildfire-related carbon emissions since at least 2003, while bringing the United States into the top 10 list for the same period.
Specifically, Parrington said in an email, the total estimated wildfire-related carbon emissions in megatons of carbon so far this year for California are 23.4 from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, 7.4 for Oregon, 1.5 for Washington and 56.0 for the U.S. total. This is about the same as driving an average passenger vehicle 509,512 miles per year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Our latest forecast is showing that more smoke from California and Oregon will reach northern Europe again toward the end of the week. While long-range transport of smoke across the Atlantic is not completely unusual, we typically see one to two events and usually from forest fires in Canada; to see relatively high smoke values from California over Europe is not very common.
"The scale and magnitude of these fires are at a level much higher than in any of the 18 years that our monitoring data covers, since 2003," Parrington stated in a news release.