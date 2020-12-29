'V-Day' marks launch of vaccinations across Europe

GERMANY: Resident Gertrud Vogel, 92, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Dr. Irene Spiertz-Schmidt at a nursing home of the Sozial-Betriebe-Köln, on the first day of the nationwide launch of COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, Dec. 27, in Cologne, Germany. Germany is beginning the vaccinations today mainly with mobile teams who are inoculating senior citizens in nursing homes. The volume of delivered vaccine is to rise sharply next week and many mass vaccination centers will open their doors in early January. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/Tribune News Service