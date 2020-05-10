V-E Day celebrations across Europe subdued

SOCIAL DISTANCING: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second from right; president of the German Parliament Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, second from left; German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center; president of the Federal Council Bundesrat in Germany Dietmar Woidke, left; and the presiding judge of the German Federal Constitutional Court's second senate, Andreas Vosskuhle, attend a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin on May 8. Filip Singer/Getty Images/Tribune News Service