Victims of Japan's 1991 Mt. Fugen volcanic disaster remembered

Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the volcanic disaster at Mt. Fugen in the Unzen mountain range in Nagasaki Prefecture, which left 43 people dead or missing.
Offering prayers for the victims, about 150 people, including bereaved family members and those from fire departments and local governments, attended a memorial ceremony held in Shimabara in the prefecture.
Mt. Fugen volcano erupted on June 3, 1991, causing massive pyroclastic flows. Twelve firefighters and two police officers, who were posted as guards at the base of Mt. Fugen in Shimabara, as well as six residents, three volcano scholars, 16 media personnel and four taxi drivers are known or thought to have died in the flows.