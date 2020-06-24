Virus surge threatens developing nations

Developing nations face an explosion in coronavirus infections as they exit lockdowns amid worsening outbreaks because the economic cost of remaining shuttered is too great.
From Pakistan to the Philippines, Brazil to South Africa, governments have been choosing to end orders confining people to their homes even as the global pandemic envelopes the developing world. Researchers at the University of Michigan predict India's infections could almost double from current levels to more than 750,000 by mid-July. Brazil just hit 1 million cases – the second-highest tally globally – with more increases forecast for this month.
Soaring unemployment and even starvation are forcing many countries to end sometimes months-long lockdowns that largely failed to stymie the virus like they did in Europe and China. With a coronavirus vaccine still months – maybe even years – away, these escalating outbreaks risk fueling the wider pandemic just as richer countries start to open up their economies and nations including China and the U.S. see resurgences.
Policymakers in poorer countries are now left with few potent tools to combat a virus that has the potential to overwhelm their health care systems. In many places, those systems remain fragile despite efforts to add hospital beds and testing facilities when citizens were compelled to stay at home.
"There's a de-facto realization that we're going to have to live with this virus at infection levels that up to this point had been seen as dangerous and unacceptable, and couple it with a different strategy," said Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "The lockdown and social distancing practices don't work or have limited utility in so many developing countries."
With more than 2.2 million cases, the U.S. remains the nation with the world's largest number of infections. But data compiled by Bloomberg show that the U.S. and U.K. now account for about 29% of global cases, down from 37% two months ago.
Meanwhile, Latin American and South Asia are emerging as hotspots for the virus. The 10 countries from those regions with the most number of infections accounted for 29% of infections globally as of Sunday. Two months ago, they comprised only 5% of the world's cases.
In the U.S., some states have also come out of lockdowns while the virus has been spreading, but the challenges of managing widespread shutdowns are particularly severe in poorer nations.
In the Philippines, the experience of house cleaner Yolanda, who didn't want to be publicly identified by her full name, shows why lockdowns weren't as effective in halting the virus in developing countries. When the stay-at-home order came down in March, her husband, three children and five grandchildren all depended on her to put food on the table.
Staying at home would have put the entire family at risk of starvation. Yolanda said she applied for aid to a local government center, but even though her neighbors received packages of canned sardines, noodles and rice, she got none and was given no explanation.
"I can't afford not to work," said the 52-year-old, who is among the millions that make up the informal workforce in metropolitan Manila. "I couldn't have stayed at home. Bills were mounting. We can't rely on the government for aid."
The government of President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed businesses and transportation to resume and eased other restrictions since June 1.
Since then, infections have surged. The University of the Philippines forecasts cases will rise 50% to top 40,000 by the end of June. While that is substantially lower than the hundreds of thousands in the U.S., Brazil and India, the increases are substantial for the Philippines which has a population of 108 million and has tested about 0.5% of its residents, based on estimates from its health department.
Shutting down businesses, telling people to stay at home and enforcing lockdowns helped prevent half a billion infections in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the U.S., according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. But such steps aren't as effective in poorer or crowded countries because housing is typically much denser, a challenge to social distancing. Also, much more of their workforces are employed in informal labor, reliant on daily wages.
India imposed its lockdown almost three months ago, and some restrictions like bans on international flights remain in place. While the country has ramped up manufacturing of face masks, ventilators and testing kits, and sports stadiums and railway cars have been set up as isolation centers, it still may not be enough.